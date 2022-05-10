Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

