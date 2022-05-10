Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

