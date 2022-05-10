Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 242.69, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,069.23%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

