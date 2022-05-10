Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,302 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 676,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 492,111 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 352,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

