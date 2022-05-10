GreenBox POS (GBOX) to Release Earnings on Monday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect GreenBox POS to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GreenBox POS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBOX stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.31. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

