Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on May 27th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 156.90 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Greencoat UK Wind has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.60 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.60 ($1.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.32.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.