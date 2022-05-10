Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on May 27th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 156.90 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Greencoat UK Wind has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.60 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.60 ($1.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

