Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Get Rating)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

