Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
