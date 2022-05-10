Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMAB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.