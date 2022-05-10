Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

