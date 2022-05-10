Guggenheim Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $30.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

AGL opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $198,609.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 447,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

