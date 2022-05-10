Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38). Approximately 62,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 33,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.39.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

