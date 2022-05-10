HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

TSE ASND opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$25.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.51.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

