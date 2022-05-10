HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock.
TSE ASND opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$25.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.51.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
