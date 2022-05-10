HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $75,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average is $246.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

