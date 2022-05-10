Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 52840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

