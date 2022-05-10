Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.75 ($79.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.42 ($64.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.