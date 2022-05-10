Herbalist Token (HERB) Achieves Market Cap of $17,535.62

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $17,535.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006321 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Herbalist Token Profile

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

