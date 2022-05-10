Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

