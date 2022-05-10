Hertz Network Trading Up 3.5% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $405,362.10 and approximately $43,785.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00589978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037204 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,225.99 or 2.01619226 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00094778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

