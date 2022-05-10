HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 15,941 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $49,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 466,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

