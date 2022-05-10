HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 30,713 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

