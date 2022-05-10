HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $47,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

