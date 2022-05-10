HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $58,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after buying an additional 847,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after buying an additional 979,361 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after buying an additional 697,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 805,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 696,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

