HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $42,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $155.88 and a 1-year high of $192.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.