HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $45,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,504,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

NYSE ECL opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

