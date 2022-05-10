HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $38,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

