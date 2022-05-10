HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $54,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG opened at $153.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.