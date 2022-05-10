Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HGV traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 15,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

