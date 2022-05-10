Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HGV traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

