Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Raised to GBX 1,194 at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,159 ($14.29) to GBX 1,194 ($14.72) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCXLF. HSBC raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 8,895 ($109.67) in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.66) to GBX 1,067 ($13.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Investec raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,236.34.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.60 on Friday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

