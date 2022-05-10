Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Raised to GBX 1,194 at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,159 ($14.29) to GBX 1,194 ($14.72) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCXLF. HSBC raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 8,895 ($109.67) in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.66) to GBX 1,067 ($13.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Investec raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,236.34.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.60 on Friday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

