Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HOME stock opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 38.49 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of ¬£676.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.73. Home Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.60).

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

