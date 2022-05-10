HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.35) to GBX 525 ($6.47) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $510.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HSBC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HSBC by 43.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 13.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.