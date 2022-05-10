Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Humana worth $77,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $424.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.