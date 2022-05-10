Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 14 ($0.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

HUM stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.72. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £51.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

