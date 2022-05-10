Hydro One (TSE:H) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.88.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H opened at C$35.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.09. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.