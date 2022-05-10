Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Hyliion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HYLN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,632. The firm has a market cap of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 502,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.