ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.42. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.52. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

