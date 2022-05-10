Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INVE. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a P/E ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.