iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,213,887 shares of company stock worth $63,483,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iHeartMedia by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

