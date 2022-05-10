Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INFN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.28.

INFN stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 330.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $304,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

