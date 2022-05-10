Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.50 on Friday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,003,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

