Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.49

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 4797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 231,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 396,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

