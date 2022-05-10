Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. On average, analysts expect Inspirato to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

In related news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspirato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

