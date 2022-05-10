International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after acquiring an additional 483,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,697,000 after acquiring an additional 326,732 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 537,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 268,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.18). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

