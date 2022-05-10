International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.75. International Game Technology shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 20,505 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

