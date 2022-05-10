Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.25

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 9574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $954.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.