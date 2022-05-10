Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stake Lessened by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 477,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.
PWZ stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.