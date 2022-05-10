Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stake Lessened by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 477,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PWZ stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.