Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 4.5%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.02. 9,241,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,014,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 405,323 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 322,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.