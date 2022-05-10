INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 473.83 ($5.84) on Tuesday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 453 ($5.59) and a one year high of GBX 664 ($8.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.68. The stock has a market cap of £160.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.
About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
