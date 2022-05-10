Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.32. 2,650,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,693,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $295.72 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

