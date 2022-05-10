Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

